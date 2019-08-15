Sports News
Federer beaten by Russian qualifier Rublev in Cincinnati

Aug 15, 2019; Mason, OH, USA; Roger Federer (SUI) reacts against Andrey Rublev (RUS) during the Western and Southern Open tennis tournament at Lindner Family Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - A fearless Andrey Rublev outfoxed Roger Federer 6-3 6-4 in the third round of the Cincinnati Masters on Thursday.

The Russian qualifier broke the third seeded Swiss in his first two service games and won 81% of his first serve points to wrap up the upset in just over an hour.

The 21-year-old shed tears of joy after pulling off the biggest win of his career.

“It is such an amazing feeling when you’re playing a legend like Roger and all these people supporting him until the end,” he told ESPN in an on-court interview.

“One day I hope I’m going to feel the same.

“Today I was just trying to do my best and was thinking in my head that I need to play every point until the end no matter what.”

The win sets up an all Russian quarter-final with ninth seed Daniil Medvedev.

Reporting by Rory Carroll, editing by Pritha Sarkar

