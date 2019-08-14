Unseeded Struff knocks out Tsitsipas in Cincinnati

Aug 14, 2019; Mason, OH, USA; Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) reacts to the chair umpire during a stop in play against Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) during the Western and Southern Open tennis tournament at Lindner Family Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Fifth-seed Stefanos Tsitsipas’s Cincinnati Masters challenge ended in the second round on Wednesday as he was beaten 6-4 6-7(5) 7-6(6) by unseeded German Jan-Lennard Struff.

Struff, who has yet to win an ATP singles title in his decade-long career as a professional, was on top for most of the match against the 21-year old Greek.

He served for the match in the second set but Tsitsipas managed to stay alive by taking the second set on a tiebreak.

However, the German refused to give up and sealed the win to set up a last 16 meeting with ninth-seed Daniil Medvedev, who beat Frenchman Benoit Paire 7-6(2) 6-1.

Among the other surprises on Wednesday, world number five Kei Nishikori was beaten 7-6(2) 6-4 by Japanese qualifier Yoshihito Nishioka.

World number one Novak Djokovic and third seed Roger Federer advanced to the last 16 on Tuesday.