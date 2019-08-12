Fatigued Nadal withdraws from Cincinnati Open

Aug 11, 2019; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Rafael Nadal from Spain serves against Daniil Medvedev from Russia (not pictured) during the Rogers Cup tennis tournament at Stade IGA. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - World number two Rafa Nadal has withdrawn from this week’s Cincinnati Open due to fatigue, the tournament’s organizers said on Sunday.

The Spaniard, Cincinnati champion in 2013, beat Russia’s Daniil Medvedev to claim his fifth Rogers Cup in Montreal earlier in the day.

Cincinnati organizers also said Canadian teen Bianca Andreescu, who was crowned women’s champion at the Rogers Cup after Serena Williams retired in the final with a back injury, had also withdrawn because of a change to her schedule.