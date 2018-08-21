Bertens withdraws from Connecticut Open

(Reuters) - Kiki Bertens, who won the Cincinnati Masters title on Sunday, has pulled out of this week’s Connecticut Open with a viral illness, tournament organizers said on Tuesday.

Aug 19, 2018; Mason, OH, USA; Kiki Bertens (NED) serves against Simona Halep (ROU) during the finals in the Western and Southern tennis open at Lindner Family Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

The 26-year-old became the first player from the Netherlands to win the Cincinnati Masters after recording a shock victory over world number one Simona Halep.

“Unfortunately, I’m not able to play here this week in Connecticut,” Bertens said in a video posted on Twitter. “I’m really sorry for the fans but hopefully I’ll be back next year.”

France’s lucky loser Pauline Parmentier will replace Bertens in a first-round match against Estonian Anett Kontaveit later on Tuesday.

Bertens, however, remains in the doubles draw, the organizers said.

The Connecticut Open is the final tune-up event ahead of the U.S. Open, which begins on Aug. 27.