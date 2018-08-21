FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
August 21, 2018 / 4:54 PM / Updated an hour ago

Bertens withdraws from Connecticut Open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Kiki Bertens, who won the Cincinnati Masters title on Sunday, has pulled out of this week’s Connecticut Open with a viral illness, tournament organizers said on Tuesday.

Aug 19, 2018; Mason, OH, USA; Kiki Bertens (NED) serves against Simona Halep (ROU) during the finals in the Western and Southern tennis open at Lindner Family Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

The 26-year-old became the first player from the Netherlands to win the Cincinnati Masters after recording a shock victory over world number one Simona Halep.

“Unfortunately, I’m not able to play here this week in Connecticut,” Bertens said in a video posted on Twitter. “I’m really sorry for the fans but hopefully I’ll be back next year.”

France’s lucky loser Pauline Parmentier will replace Bertens in a first-round match against Estonian Anett Kontaveit later on Tuesday.

Bertens, however, remains in the doubles draw, the organizers said.

The Connecticut Open is the final tune-up event ahead of the U.S. Open, which begins on Aug. 27.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.