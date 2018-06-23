Mauresmo becomes first woman to lead France's Davis Cup team

PARIS (Reuters) - Former world number one Amelie Mauresmo will become the first woman to lead France’s team at the Davis Cup over the next two years, the country’s tennis federation said on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: Amelie Mauresmo of France, a 2015 Hall of Fame inductee, smiles as she answers a question for an interview before being honored at the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island, U.S. July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm/File Photo

Mauresmo will replace former French champion Yannick Noah as captain at the all-male tournament, the federation said on Twitter.

Mauresmo, 38, has won Grand Slam singles titles at the Australian Open and Wimbledon. She has also coached several top players, including former number one Andy Murray.

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Fed Cup Final - France v Czech Republic - Strasbourg, France - 13/11/16 . France's Captain Amelie Mauresmo talks to her player Caroline Garcia. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/File Photo

Her counterpart for the Fed Cup, the women’s equivalent of the Davis Cup, will be Julien Benneteau, who also replaces Noah.

France won the Davis Cup title in 2017 for the first time in 16 years.