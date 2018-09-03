Murray rules himself out of Davis Cup playoff tie vs. Uzbekistan

(Reuters) - Andy Murray will miss Britain’s Davis Cup playoff tie against Uzbekistan in Glasgow to focus on his rehabilitation following hip surgery.

Aug 29, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Andy Murray of the United Kingdom hits to Fernando Verdasco of Spain in a second round match on day three of the 2018 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The former world number one returned to best-of-five-set tennis for the first time in 14 months at the U.S. Open last week but, after hobbling to defeat in the second round, he decided to skip the Sept. 14-16 World Group playoff tie.

“I’m sure it was a difficult decision for Andy but I’m absolutely sure it is the right decision,” Britain’s captain Leon Smith was quoted as saying on the BBC.

Along with the three-time Grand Slam champion, British number one Kyle Edmund will also miss the tie,

Dan Evans, Cameron Norrie and Jay Clarke will be joined by doubles specialists Jamie Murray and Dom Inglot.

“There’s still a lot of quality in the team,” Smith said.