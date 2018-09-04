Tennis: Pouille and Gasquet to lead France against Spain

PARIS (Reuters) - Lucas Pouille has been named alongside Richard Gasquet to lead the charge against Spain in their Davis Cup semi-final next week.

Aug 13, 2018; Mason, OH, USA; Lucas Pouille (FRA) serves against Andy Murray (GBR) in the Western and Southern tennis open at Lindner Family Tennis Center. Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Captain Yannick Noah on Tuesday picked the duo and Benoit Paire, Nicolas Mahut and Julien Benneteau as Les Bleus look to reach their third final in five years.

They lost to Switzerland in 2014 but beat Belgium last year. The tie will be played at Lille’s Pierre Mauroy stadium from Sept 14-16.