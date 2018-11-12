France's Gasquet withdraws from Davis Cup final

Tennis - ATP 1000 - Paris Masters - AccorHotels Arena, Paris, France - October 31, 2018 Richard Gasquet of France in action during his second round match against Jack Sock of the U.S. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

(Reuters) - France number one Richard Gasquet said on Monday he had pulled out of this month’s Davis Cup final against Croatia, with French media reporting that he has a groin injury.

The 32-year-old Gasquet, whose last appearance was at the Paris Masters in October, wrote on Twitter that he was “extremely disappointed” at having to withdraw, with France bidding to retain the title.

In the absence of Gasquet, France captain Yannick Noah will have to choose from Lucas Pouille, Jeremy Chardy and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga for the singles matches.

The final will be staged at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Lille on Nov. 23-25 under a retractable roof.