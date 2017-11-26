Ice-cool Goffin beats Tsonga, sends Davis Cup into deciding match

LILLE, France (Reuters) - David Goffin never once lost his cool as he beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 7-6(5) 6-3 6-2 to put Belgium level at 2-2 with hosts France, sending the Davis Cup final into a decisive fifth match on Sunday.

Tennis - Davis Cup Final - France vs Belgium - Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille, France - November 26, 2017 Belgium's David Goffin celebrates winning his match against France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

The world number seven saved six break points in a thrilling opening set of the first reverse singles, before cantering to victory in a packed Pierre Mauroy stadium.

The final encounter is set to feature local favorite Lucas Pouille against Steve Darcis, who has never lost in five decisive Davis Cup matches.

France, who have not lifted the trophy since 2001, are looking to clinch their 10th title while Belgium are seeking their maiden Davis Cup.