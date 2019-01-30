Revamped Davis Cup draw to be held Feb. 14 in Madrid

(Reuters) - The draw to determine the groups and quarter-final ties of the revamped Davis Cup will be held in host city Madrid on Feb. 14.

The 18 teams competing this year will be decided at the weekend, when 24 potential qualifiers vie to join 2018 semi-finalists Croatia, France, Spain and the United States, plus wildcards Argentina and Britain.

The finals are on Nov. 18-24.

The 18 finalists will be split into six groups, organizers said on Wednesday, with the winners of each group advancing to the knockout phase along with the two second-placed teams with the best percentage of sets, games and points won.

Six teams will be seeded for the draw, including last year’s winners Croatia and runners-up France.

The remaining seeds will be determined in accordance with the Davis Cup nations ranking as of Feb. 4.