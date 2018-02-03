Former champions Serbia and Switzerland knocked out in Davis Cup first round

(Reuters) - The United States surged to an unbeatable 3-0 lead to eliminate 2010 champions Serbia in the first round of the Davis Cup on Saturday.

Joining Serbia at the exit were 2014 winners Switzerland, who were also overwhelmed 3-0 by Kazakhstan after failing to mount much of a challenge in the absence of 20-times grand slam champion Roger Federer.

Holding a 2-0 lead after Friday’s singles, Americans Ryan Harrison and Steve Johnson came from a set down to beat Nikola Milojevic and Miljan Zekic 6-7(3) 6-2 7-5 6-4 in front of a partisan Serbian crowd.

“We are thrilled to be in the quarter-finals and most likely a home tie,” U.S. captain Jim Courier, whose side will take on Belgium or Hungury, told reporters.

“That would be nice, it would give these guys a chance to play back in the U.S. as we have played the last two on the road, so we are looking forward to that opportunity.”

Tennis - Davis Cup - World Group First Round - Serbia v United States - Sportski Centar Cair, Nis, Serbia - February 3, 2018 U.S. Davis Cup team poses for a picture after their win over Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Holders France need one more victory on Sunday to progress to the quarter-finals after Pierre Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut earned them a 2-1 lead over the Netherlands following a 7-6(6) 6-3 6-7(3) 7-6(2) victory over Robin Haase and Jean-Julien Rojer in almost 3-1/2 hours in Albertville.

Belgium, finalists last year, slipped up against Hungary after winning both of Friday’s singles matches. Attila Balazs and Marton Fucsovics kept Hungary’s chances alive with a 6-3 6-4 6-7(2) 4-6 7-5 win over Ruben Bemelmans and Joris De Loore in Liege.

Slideshow (3 Images)

Croatia mounted a superb comeback in their tie against Canada, with world number three Marin Cilic and Ivan Dodlig roaring back from two sets down to eke out a 2-6 3-6 6-4 7-5 6-2 win over Daniel Nestor and Vasek Pospisil for a 2-1 lead.

The Spanish pairing of Feliciano Lopez and Pablo Carreno Busta comfortably beat Britain’s Jamie Murray and Dominic Inglot 6-4 6-4 7-6(4) to give them a 2-1 lead.

Italy grabbed a 2-1 advantage over Japan, while Germany also stood one win away from a last eight place after beating Australia in the doubles.

Kazakhstan became the first team to reach the quarter-finals after Timur Khabibulin and Aleksandr Nedovyesov secured a 6-4 6-4 3-6 6-7(5) 6-3 win over Marc-Andrea Huesler and Luca Margaroli.