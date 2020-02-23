Opelka beats Raonic and will face Nishioka for Delray title

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - First Round - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 21, 2020 - Reilly Opelka of the U.S. in action during the match against Italy’s Fabio Fognini. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

(Reuters) - American Reilly Opelka surprised Canada’s second-seeded Milos Raonic in their rain-delayed semi-final to set up a meeting with Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka for the Delray Beach Open title in Florida on Sunday.

Opelka, the fourth seed, came from behind to win 4-6 7-6(6) 6-3.

Nishioka had bested France’s Ugo Humbert 1-6 6-4 6-0 on Saturday before rain washed out other matches at the Florida tournament. The final was being held later on Sunday.