February 23, 2020 / 6:34 PM / Updated 13 minutes ago

Opelka fires 27 aces in beating Nishioka in Florida

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - First Round - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 21, 2020 - Reilly Opelka of the U.S. in action during the match against Italy’s Fabio Fognini. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

(Reuters) - Towering American Reilly Opelka beat Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka in three sets to win his second career ATP Tour title at the Delray Beach Open in Florida on Sunday.

The fourth-seeded Opelka clinched victory in style, pounding his 27th ace of the match down the center line for a 7-5 6-7(4) 6-2 triumph.

The American had surprised Canada’s second-seeded Milos Raonic 4-6 7-6(6) 6-3 in their rain-delayed semi-final earlier on Sunday to set up the meeting with the rested Nishioka.

Nishioka had beaten France’s Ugo Humbert 1-6 6-4 6-0 on Saturday before rain washed out other matches at the Florida tournament.

Opelka’s only other title came a year ago in the New York Open.

Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina; editing by Clare Fallon and Toby Davis

