Sports News
February 25, 2019 / 12:48 AM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Tennis: Albot beats Evans to become first Moldovan to win ATP title

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Tennis - Australian Open - Second Round - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, January 16, 2019. Moldova's Radu Albot in action during the match against Spain's Fernando Verdasco. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

(Reuters) - Radu Albot saved three championship points to beat Dan Evans 3-6 6-3 7-6(7) in the Delray Beach Open final in Florida on Sunday and become the first player from Moldova to win an ATP title.

In a high-quality match that stretched for nearly three hours, Albot displayed nerves of steel in the dramatic final tiebreak, staving off defeat with a series of clutch shots before Briton Evans crumbled with a double-fault on his first match point.

Evans was also seeking his first career title, 10 months after returning from a year-long cocaine suspension.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Ian Ransom

