2 months ago
Muller beats second seed Zverev in Den Bosch
#Sports News
June 17, 2017 / 3:51 PM / 2 months ago

Muller beats second seed Zverev in Den Bosch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Monte Carlo Masters - Monaco, 19/04/2017. Gilles Muller of Luxemburg serves to Andy Murray of Britain.Eric Gaillard

(Reuters) - Luxembourg's Gilles Muller beat second seed Alexander Zverev of Germany 7-6(5) 6-2 in Saturday's first semi-final of the Den Bosch grasscourt tournament.

The 34-year-old Muller, seeded four, used all his experience against an opponent 14 years younger in romping through the second set.

In Sunday's final he will meet either top seed Marin Cilic or Ivo Karlovic, both of Croatia.

After a tight first set, it was a disappointing ending for Zverev, currently ranked at a career-high number 10 in the world.

Reporting by Steve Tongue, editing by Pritha Sarkar

