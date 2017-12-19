Banned Gadomski punished for attending Wimbledon qualifiers

LONDON (Reuters) - Suspended Polish player Piotr Gadomski has received further punishment for breaching the terms of his ban for corruption offences when he attended the Wimbledon qualifying tournament, the Tennis Integrity Unit said in a statement on Tuesday.

Gadomski, who in September 2015 was fined $15,000 and given a seven-year ban after being found guilty of charges involving match-fixing, has received a further 18-month suspension.

The 26-year-old Gadomski admitted attending the Wimbledon qualifiers at Roehampton in London in June 2016, violating the terms of his earlier suspension that prohibited him from attending any professional tennis event.

The breach, investigated and revealed by the Integrity Unit, increases Gadomski’s ban but the 18-month extension is suspended providing he does not commit any further violations of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Programme.

Gadomski reached a career-high singles ranking of 338 in April 2014.