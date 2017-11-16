FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nadal wins damages of 12,000 euros over doping slur
November 16, 2017 / 7:55 PM / Updated an hour ago

Nadal wins damages of 12,000 euros over doping slur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - World number one Rafael Nadal was awarded 12,000 euros ($14,000) damages on Thursday after a French court found in his favor over comments made by the country’s former Sports Minister.

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - ATP World Tour Finals - The O2 Arena, London, Britain - November 13, 2017. Spain's Rafael Nadal during a press conference after losing his group stage match against Belgium's David Goffin. Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien

Nadal announced last year he would sue Roselyne Bachelot after she made comments in a television interview suggesting he had taken performance enhancing drugs in 2012.

The Spaniard, who ended his season on Monday after losing to David Goffin at the ATP Finals, has vigorously denied any wrongdoing and said he would donate the money to a French NGO.

“As you can see in the media, today is a happy day for me, my team and my fans,” the 16-times grand slam champion said in a statement.

“The French justice has resolved the case in favor of my honesty and integrity as a sports player. I want to thank all of you who believed in me.”

Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar

