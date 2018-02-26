Kohlschreiber, Bautista Agut cruise into Dubai second round

(Reuters) - Germany’s Philipp Kohlschreiber and Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut secured straight set victories on Monday to cruise into the second round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

Kohlschreiber swatted aside French qualifier Gleb Sakharov 6-4 6-2 to set up a clash with Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Bautista Agut, who claimed the Auckland Classic title last month, beat Florian Mayer 6-3 6-4. Up next for the third seed is Joao Sousa or Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

World number 43 Robin Haase overcame a mid-match blip to knock out qualifier Quentin Halys. The Dutchman prevailed 7-5 2-6 6-4 in two hours and 13 minutes and could run into Grigor Dimitrov next.

The top-seeded Bulgarian, who is making his first appearance in Dubai since 2011, takes on wildcard Malek Jaziri in his first round match on Tuesday.

Marcos Baghdatis, a finalist in his last visit to Dubai two years ago, overcame Viktor Troicki 7-5 6-2 to advance.