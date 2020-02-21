Halep, Rybakina reach Dubai title match

Tennis - WTA Premier - Dubai Tennis Championships - Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - February 21, 2020 Romania's Simona Halep in action during her semi final match against Jennifer Brady of the U.S. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Top-seeded Simona Halep rolled past Jennifer Brady 6-2, 6-0 on Friday to reach the final of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

Halep had 16 winners against just eight unforced errors while knocking off Brady in 62 minutes. The Romanian will face red-hot Elena Rybakina in the title match after the Kazakhstani beat Croatia’s Petra Martic 7-6 (5), 7-6 (2) in the other semifinal.

Halep was hardly tested by Brady, who had 14 unforced errors and just seven winners.

The 20-year-old Rybakina will be playing in her fourth final of the young season. She has won 19 singles matches.

Rybakina had 32 winners and 23 unforced errors against the eighth-seeded Martic. Rybakina saved set point late in the second set and then sailed through the tiebreaker to close out the win in two hours, 12 minutes.

—Field Level Media