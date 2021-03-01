Barty to skip Dubai event due to leg injury

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 17, 2021 Australia's Ashleigh Barty looks dejected after losing her quarter final match against Czech Republic's Karolína Muchova REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

(Reuters) - World number one Ash Barty has withdrawn from next week’s Dubai Tennis Championships to continue her recovery from a left leg injury, the Australian said on Monday.

The 24-year-old, who also pulled out of this week’s Qatar Open in Doha for the same reason, struggled with a left thigh strain throughout last month’s Australian Open, where she was eliminated in the quarter-finals.

“Unfortunately I have withdrawn from the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships,” Barty said. “I wish the tournament a safe and successful event and hope to play there next year.

“Thank you to the event organisers and the WTA for all the work you are doing, I look forward to competing again in Miami in a few weeks time.”