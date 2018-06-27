FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2018 / 10:52 AM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Kvitova withdraws from Eastbourne with injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EASTBOURNE, England (Reuters) - Former Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova has withdrawn from the Eastbourne grasscourt championships with a hamstring injury, organisers said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - WTA Premier - Nature Valley Classic - Edgbaston Priory Club, Birmingham, Britain - June 17, 2018 Czech Republic’s Petra Kvitova celebrates after winning the final against Slovakia’s Magdalena Rybarikova Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes/File Photo

The third seed was due to play to play a third-round match against Poland’s Agnieszka Radwanska.

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - WTA Premier - Nature Valley Classic - Edgbaston Priory Club, Birmingham, Britain - June 17, 2018 Czech Republic’s Petra Kvitova in action during the final against Slovakia’s Magdalena Rybarikov Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes

“I’m really disappointed to have to withdraw from Eastbourne this morning,” the Czech player said.

“I felt my hamstring in the Birmingham final and although I played with tape in my match here yesterday, when I woke up this morning it felt worse.

“With Wimbledon around the corner I couldn’t take the risk of making it worse by playing today.”

Kvitova won the Wimbledon title in 2011 and 2014.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Keith Weir

