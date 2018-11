Tennis - Fed Cup - World Group Final - Czech Republic v United States - O2 Arena, Prague, Czech Republic - November 11, 2018 Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova celebrates winning her match against Sofia Kenin of the U.S. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech Republic won their sixth Fed Cup title in eight years on Sunday as world doubles number one Katerina Siniakova outlasted American Sofia Kenin 7-5 5-7 7-5 in front of a boisterous, sold-out home crowd.

In an exciting back-and-forth rubber lasting more than three-and-a-half hours, Siniakova held off the 19-year-old Fed Cup debutante to give the Czechs an unassailable 3-0 lead in the final.