Draw for the Fed Cup Finals

LONDON (Reuters) - Holders France will face Russia and hosts Hungary in the group stage of the Fed Cup Finals in Budapest from April 14-19.
Twelve nations will compete in four groups in the first version of the revamped women’s team competition which has followed the men’s Davis Cup in moving to a one-week multi-nation showdown in one city.
Tuesday’s draw held in the city’s Museum of Fine Arts paired 18-times Fed Cup champions United States with Slovakia and Spain.
Last year’s runners-up Australia face Belgium and surprise finalists Belarus.
The four group winners go through to the semi-finals with the final to be held on April 19.
Group A
France, Hungary, Russia
Group B
Australia, Belgium, Belarus
Group C
United States, Slovakia, Spain
Group D
Czech Rep, Germany, Switzerland
