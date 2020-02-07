Osaka suffers woeful Fed Cup return

(Reuters) - Naomi Osaka’s return to Japan’s Fed Cup team after a year’s absence turned sour on Friday as the world number 10 suffered a thrashing at the hands of Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo.

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Third Round - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 24, 2020. Japan's Naomi Osaka reacts during the match against Cori Gauff of the U.S. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

The two-time Grand Slam champion was expected to give Japan a huge boost in their bid to overcome five-time champions Spain at the La Manga Club near Murcia, but lost 6-0 6-3.

Osaka, whose Australian Open title defense was ended by 15-year-old Coco Gauff, racked up 50 unforced errors in a torrid display against the world number 78.

Carla Suarez Navarro, playing in her last home tie for Spain, then beat Misaki Doi 6-3 6-4 to put Spain 2-0 ahead going into Saturday’s reverse singles.

Spain need to win just one of Saturday’s three rubbers to book their place in the inaugural Fed Cup Finals featuring 12 nations in Budapest in April.

Holders France, runners-up Australia, wildcards Czech Republic and hosts Hungary will definitely be involved in the revamped event, leaving eight others to book their places in this weekend’s qualifiers.

Switzerland also moved 2-0 ahead in their tie against a much-weakened Canada side in Biel.

Jil Teichmann battled past teenager Leylah Annie Fernandez before Belinda Bencic beat Gabriela Dabrowski who was a late replacement for Eugenie Bouchard who pulled out with injury.

Canada were also unable to call upon U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu for Friday’s singles.

The Netherlands and Belarus were locked at 1-1 with Aryna Sabalenka leveling the tie after Kiki Bertens had put the Dutch ahead with victory over Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Slovakia led Britain 1-0 in Bratislava, while four-time winners Russia were 1-0 ahead against Romania in Cluj.

Later the United States, who have won a record 18 Fed Cup titles, attempt to book their place in Budapest as they begin their tie against Latvia.

Newly-crowned Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin leads the team, with Serena Williams relegated to second singles spot.