14 days ago
Federer to launch hardcourt campaign in Montreal
#Sports News
August 1, 2017 / 11:13 PM / 14 days ago

Federer to launch hardcourt campaign in Montreal

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 16, 2017 Switzerland’s Roger Federer in action during the final against Croatia’s Marin CilicAndrew Couldridge

(Reuters) - Grand slam king Roger Federer will kick off his North American hardcourt campaign and buildup to the U.S. Open by competing at the Rogers Cup in Montreal, the Swiss confirmed on Tuesday.

“I’m happy to be coming back to Montreal, as I have not had the chance to play there for many years,” said Federer in a statement released by Tennis Canada.

“This 2017 season has been very exciting and I am really looking forward to being back on the court on the ATP Tour.”

Federer will be seeking his third Rogers Cup title but first in Montreal, where he has not competed since 2011 in the tournament that alternates between Montreal and Toronto, where he registered his previous wins in 2004 and 2006.

It has been a magical season for the 35-year-old Swiss highlighted by the 18th and 19th grand slam titles of his career at the Australian Open and Wimbledon, extending his all-time men's record haul.

"We are celebrating today and the celebrations will continue over the next few days especially since Federer will celebrate his birthday with us on August 8," said tournament director Eugene Lapierre.

The Rogers Cup runs from Aug 6-13.

Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto. Editing by Larry Fine

