Roger Federer withdraws from Miami Open

Roger Federer has withdrawn from the Miami Open, electing to continue working his way back to full-time action rather than defend his title, his agent said Monday.

Federer, a four-time winner of the event in Miami, will make his return next week in Doha, Qatar, after missing more than a year following two knee operations. He last played in the 2020 Australian Open, losing to Novak Djokovic in the semifinals.

Federer might follow the Qatar event by playing in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, starting March 14, but then will return to training, his agent said. The Miami Open begins March 24.

Federer defeated John Isner to win the 2019 Miami Open; the event was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Federer also won the Miami tournament in 2005, 2006 and 2017.

Federer is a 20-time major champion. He turns 40 in August.

