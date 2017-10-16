Federer eyes ATP Finals title, top ranking after Shanghai triumph

(Reuters) - Roger Federer is eyeing a seventh ATP Finals crown and has not ruled out pinching the world number one ranking from Rafa Nadal if he maintains the form that won him his second Shanghai Masters trophy on Sunday.

Tennis - Shanghai Masters tennis tournament - Men's Singles Finals - Shanghai, China - October 15, 2017 - Roger Federer of Switzerland lifts the trophy after winning against Rafael Nadal of Spain. REUTERS/Aly Song

The 19-times grand slam winner claimed his 94th title and sixth this year with an emphatic defeat of Nadal in the Shanghai final and is hungry for a first ATP Finals win since 2011.

”London is my priority now and I really want to win the World Tour Finals,“ the evergreen 36-year-old told Sky Sports. ”I am very excited to have had the year that I have had and everything that comes from here is a bonus.

“Finishing the year as world number one is a long shot, and I don’t think it will happen but if I play like this, who knows? Maybe I will get close again.”

Shangai was Federer’s first tournament since the U.S. Open and the confidence he gained from his opening matches helped him through a taxing schedule.

“It’s been a tough week, five straight matches is always a test and a challenge for anybody’s body, especially with the pressure rising,” he said.

”I felt I was playing well all week and that settled my nerves because I was returning well from the (opening) match here against (Diego) Schwartzman.

“The serve only got better and I saved the best for last ... In a way, not surprising because I felt good all week -- I was ready.”

The Swiss next headlines his home Basel International starting Oct. 21.