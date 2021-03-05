Federer 'pumped up' to return to competition in Doha

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Semi Final - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 30, 2020. Switzerland's Roger Federer reacts during his match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay/File Photo

(Reuters) - Former world number one Roger Federer said on Friday he was excited to return to competitive tennis at next week’s Qatar Open after a year-long absence.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion has not played a tournament since his Australian Open semi-final exit against Novak Djokovic last year, undergoing two knee surgeries since.

“Here we are, about to take off to fly to Doha. It’s been a year since my last event,” Federer, 39, said in a video posted on his Twitter feed.

“I can tell I’m very excited... it’s been a long and hard road. I know I’m not at the finish line yet but it’s good, I feel I’m in a good place, I’ve been practising very well and I just feel really pumped up.”

The Doha Open starts on Monday.