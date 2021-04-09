Gasquet pulls out of Monte Carlo following COVID-19 related complications

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Paris Masters - AccorHotels Arena, Paris, France - November 4, 2020 France's Richard Gasquet in action during his second round match against Argentina's Diego Schwartzman REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

(Reuters) - Frenchman Richard Gasquet said on Friday that he was pulling out of next week’s Monte Carlo Masters because of “complications related to COVID-19”.

The world number 49, who reached the semi-finals of the claycourt Masters in 2005, has had a tough start to the season, notably not being able to take part in the Australian Open because of a foot injury.

Gasquet, who made the announcement on Instagram, has only won two matches this year on the main tour.