Williams sisters eliminated in French Open doubles

Third-seeded Andreja Klepac and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez dominated the third set to eliminate Serena and Venus Williams from the doubles competition in the French Open at Roland Garros.

Jun 3, 2018, Paris, France: Venus Williams (USA) and Serena Williams (USA) during their doubles match against Andreja Klepac (SLO) and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez (ESP) (not pictured) on day eight of the 2018 French Open at Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Klepac and Martinez Sanchez posted a 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-0 victory over the American wild cards in a two-hour, nine-minute tussle in Paris.

Slovenia’s Klepac and Spain’s Martinez Sanchez were unable to close out the match in the second set tiebreak but were refreshed in the third while rolling over the Williams sisters.

Slideshow (4 Images)

The French Open marked the first time the Williams sisters played doubles together since winning Wimbledon in 2016.

Serena Williams is still alive in singles play and faces Maria Sharapova on Monday. Venus Williams lost in the first round to China’s Wang Qiang.

—Field Level Media