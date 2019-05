Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 29, 2019. Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands in action during her second round match against Slovakia's Viktoria Kuzmova. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

PARIS (Reuters) - Dutch fourth seed Kiki Bertens, one of the pre-tournament favorites, retired due to illness from her second-round match against Slovakian Viktoria Kuzmova on Wednesday.

Bertens threw in the towel while trailing 3-1 in the opening set on Court Philippe Chatrier.