FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Tennis: Birthday heartache looms in Paris - guaranteed
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 6, 2017 / 6:32 PM / 2 months ago

Tennis: Birthday heartache looms in Paris - guaranteed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 6, 2017 Switzerland's Timea Bacsinszky celebrates winning her quarter final match against France's Kristina Mladenovic Reuters / Christian Hartmann

PARIS (Reuters) - Two birthdays, one present.

Timea Bacsinszky and Jelena Ostapenko will celebrate birthdays on Thursday, but one will be left crying into her cake as they face off in the French Open semi-finals.

Swiss Bacsinszky beat local darling Kristina Mladenovic 6-4 6-4 in the last eight while Latvian Ostapenko downed former world one Caroline Wozniacki.

Bacsinszky turns 28 on Thursday, while Ostapenko will leave her teens behind.

"It will be great to celebrate playing tennis here," said Ostapenko, the first teenager since Serb Ana Ivanovic in 2008 to reach the last four in Roland Garros.

"Lucky her, she's way younger than I am," Bacsinszky joked.

"But maybe lucky me, experience-wise."

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ossian Shine

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.