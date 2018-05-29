Cilic sees off Australia's Duckworth at wet French Open

PARIS (Reuters) - Third-seed Marin Cilic defeated the unseeded Australian James Duckworth in straight sets in rainy conditions on Tuesday to progress through to the second round of the French Open.

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 29, 2018 Croatia's Marin Cilic celebrates during his first round match against Australia's James Duckworth REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

“It’s not often we play in the rain, so it was a bit different... the balls were a little bit heavier, a little bit different, but that’s the special thing about the French Open,” Cilic told the Philippe Chatrier court after his win.

The French Open is the only Grand Slam not to have a roofed court.

Cilic, who reached his third major final in Melbourne this year, was pushed to seven games in the second and third sets, winning 6-3 7-5 7-6(4). Duckworth is ranked 1072 in the world.

The Croatian would become only the 11th man in the Open era to reach the final of all four Grand Slams if he progresses through to the last two of this year’s Coupe des Mousquetaires.