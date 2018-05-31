Tennis: Cilic beats qualifier Hurkacz in French Open second round

(Reuters) - Marin Cilic beat Polish qualifier Hubert Hurkacz 6-2 6-2 6-7(3) 7-5 to book a third round spot in the French Open on Thursday.

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 31, 2018 Croatia's Marin Cilic celebrates during his second round match against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz REUTERS/Charles Platiau

The Croatian third seed breezed through the first two sets virtually unchallenged by the world number 188, who stepped up his game in the third and fourth, forcing errors from Cilic.

The 21-year-old forced and then won a third-set tiebreak, but was broken in the 11th game of the fourth set with Cilic clinching the contest on his first match point with an unreturnable serve.

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 31, 2018 Croatia's Marin Cilic shakes hands with Poland's Hubert Hurkacz after winning their second round match REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Cilic, who got his best result at Roland Garros last year by reaching the quarter-finals, faces German Jan Lennard Struff or American Tennys Sandgren in the next round.

“I lost focus a bit and he played much better. I missed a few balls in the tiebreak,” the 2014 U.S. Open champion said.

“I was staying positive but at some point you lose it, I had to regain composure.”