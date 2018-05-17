FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
May 17, 2018 / 3:23 PM / Updated 25 minutes ago

Tennis: Cornet pulls out of Strasbourg, hopeful for French Open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s Alize Cornet has pulled out of the Strasbourg International tournament because of a groin injury but hopes to be ready for the French Open.

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, Australia, January 17, 2018. France's Alize Cornet reacts during her match against Germany's Julia Goerges. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

Cornet, who was cleared of an anti-doping violation on Tuesday after a charge against her for missing three out-of-competition drug tests was dismissed, picked up the injury last week in Madrid, where she was beaten in the first round by Elina Svitolina.

“I am very disappointed that I cannot take part in the Strasbourg tournament but unfortunately I have not fully recovered from an adductor muscle injury,” the world number 32 said on Twitter on Thursday.

“I am going to do everything to be ready for the French Open.”

Cornet, who won the Strasbourg tournament in 2013, reached the last 16 at Roland Garros last year.

The French Open runs from May 27-June 10.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.