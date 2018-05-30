Tennis: Dimitrov survives Donaldson dogfight to reach third round

PARIS (Reuters) - Claycourt tennis has never come easy for silky Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov and his struggle to master the dirt was evident again in a four-hour dogfight with Jared Donaldson in the French Open second round on Wednesday.

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 30, 2018 Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov celebrates winning his second round match against Jared Donaldson of the U.S. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Try as he could on a sun-baked Court 18, fourth seed Dimitrov could never tame the 57th-ranked American youngster but he eventually prevailed 6-7(2) 6-4 4-6 6-4 10-8 to collect the 50th Grand Slam win of his career.

Twice he needed to serve to stay in the match in the deciding set before breaking a cramping Donaldson to love in the 15th game, only to drop serve immediately.

Dimitrov broke again, though, at 9-9 and at the second time of asking he brought up match point with his 17th ace and sealed victory with a hefty first serve.

Slideshow (7 Images)

It is only the third time the 27-year-old has reached the third round at Roland Garros in eight attempts and he has never gone further — a surprisingly poor record for a player blessed with such a wide range of weapons.

Things will not get any easier if Dimitrov is to break new ground with Spaniard Fernando Verdasco next up.

Donaldson did little wrong and was 0-30 when Dimitrov served at 5-6 in the decider, only for the Bulgarian to unleash a succession of winners to stay alive.

The 21-year-old served an underarm second serve to hold serve in the next game as he was clearly struggling physically but Dimitrov eventually scrambled over the line.