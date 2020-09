(Reuters) - Key statistics from Serbian Novak Djokovic’s 6-0 6-2 6-3 victory over Swede Mikael Ymer in the first round of the French Open on Tuesday (prefix number denotes seeding):

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - September 29, 2020 Serbia's Novak Djokovic with Sweden's Mikael Ymer after winning his first round match REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

1-Djokovic Ymer

Aces 2 2

Double faults 2 5

Break points won 9/11 2/2

Net points won 12/20 10/17

Winners 32 12

Unforced errors 22 27

Total points won 84 46

Match duration: One hour, 38 minutes