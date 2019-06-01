Djokovic saunters into French Open fourth round

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 1, 2019. Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his third round match against Italy's Salvatore Caruso. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - Top seed Novak Djokovic barely broke sweat as he coasted through the French Open third round 6-3 6-3 6-2 against Italian qualifier Salvatore Caruso.

Djokovic has never lost a Grand Slam match to a player ranked as low as Caruso, and never showed any sign of doing so on Saturday, breezing to a two match-point advantage in little over two hours. He only needed one of those to put Caruso, ranked 147 in the world, out his misery.

The Serbian is yet to drop a set in the tournament and has rarely had such an easy run into the fourth round at Roland Garros. He will face either Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff or 13th seed Borna Coric of Croatia next.

“The conditions were very hot today, different to the days before and so tough physically,” Djokovic said after the game, under a blazing sun on the Philippe Chatrier court.

“I’m feeling motivated, I’m feeling at home.”

Djokovic is bidding to win his 16th Grand Slam title.