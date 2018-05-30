FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 30, 2018 / 1:47 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Off-target Djokovic does enough to reach round three

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic’s target practice often failed to hit the bullseye but that did not prevent the Serbian eking out a 7-6(1) 6-4 6-4 second round win over Spanish qualifier Jaume Munar at the French Open on Wednesday.

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 30, 2018 Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his second round match against Spain's Jaume Munar REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

The Serb started off by serving a fault, ended the opening game with a double fault and fired plenty of wayward shots wide and long as he tried to subdue the 155th-ranked Munar.

Djokovic was so restless that after being broken in the ninth game of the first set, instead of sitting down and taking in some fluids, he simply walked over to the other side of the net and went through the motions of playing some air shots.

While it was obvious his game is still a long way from the form he produced to win four slams on the trot from 2015 to 2016, his surgically repaired elbow got a workout before he set up a third-round clash with Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut.

Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
