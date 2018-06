PARIS (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic said he does not know if will play the grasscourt season after tumbling out of the French Open on Tuesday.

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 5, 2018 Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts after losing his quarter final match against Italy's Marco Cecchinato REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

The Serb, three-times a Wimbledon champion, appeared distraught after his quarter-final defeat by unseeded Marco Cecchinato in which he was treated for neck pain.

“I don’t know if I’m going to play on grass,” Djokovic told a media conference room minutes after walking off court.