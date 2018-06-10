FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 10, 2018 / 1:46 PM / in 2 hours

Tennis: Czech duo Siniakova and Krejcikova win women's doubles

PARIS (Reuters) - Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova claimed their maiden Grand Slam title when they beat the unseeded Japanese pair of Eri Hozumi and Makoto Ninomiya 6-3 6-3 in the French Open women’s doubles final on Sunday.

The sixth-seeded Czech needed just over an hour to down the first all-Japanese pair to reach a major final.

It was a long-overdue reward for Siniakova and Krejcikova, who captured the junior doubles title here in 2013.

They are the first all-Czech duo to capture the Roland Garros women’s doubles title since Andrea Hlavackova and Lucie Hradecka in 2011.

Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Pritha Sarkar

