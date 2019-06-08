Factbox: French Open champion Ashleigh Barty

PARIS (Reuters) - Factbox on Australia’s Ashleigh Barty, who beat Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova 6-1 6-3 in the French Open final on Saturday:

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 8, 2019. Australia's Ashleigh Barty celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Born: April 24, 1996 in Ipswich, Australia (age 23)

Grand Slam titles: 1 (French Open 2019)

EARLY LIFE

Began playing tennis aged five when parents Robert and Josie introduced her to the sport.

CAREER TO DATE

*After starting her career on the ITF circuit in Australia in 2010, she played her first WTA qualifying event at the U.S. Open the following year.

*Claimed four singles titles and two doubles titles on the ITF circuit in 2012.

*Won one WTA doubles title and reached three Grand Slam doubles finals with Casey Dellacqua in 2013 (Australian Open, Wimbledon, U.S. Open). Captured two ITF doubles titles.

*After winning another WTA doubles title in 2014, she took a break from tennis following the U.S. Open and had a successful stint at the Brisbane Heat cricket team in the Women’s Big Bash League, before returning in 2016.

*Broke into the top 20 in 2017, clinching her first WTA singles title at Kuala Lumpur as a qualifier. She reached two more singles finals, at Birmingham and Wuhan, before becoming Australia’s number one player.

*Won her second and third WTA singles titles at Nottingham and Zhuhai to finish 2018 ranked 15 in the world. Claimed four more doubles titles.

*Sealed her first title of 2019 at Miami in March before clinching her maiden Grand Slam at the French Open.