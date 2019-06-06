Factbox: French Open semi-finalist Amanda Anisimova

PARIS (Reuters) - The 17-year-old American Amanda Anisimova produced a stunning upset to knock out defending champion Simona Halep and reach the French Open semi-finals on Thursday.

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 6, 2019. Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. and Romania's Simona Halep shake hands after their quarterfinal match. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Here are some facts about her and her achievement:

Anisimova is the first player, man or woman, born in the 2000s to reach a Grand Slam semi-final.

She has done it without dropping a set.

She is the youngest woman to reach the French Open semi-finals since Nicole Vaidisova in 2006.

Youngest American woman at 17 years and 10 months old to reach a Grand Slam semi-final since Venus Williams (17 years, two months) at the 1997 U.S. Open.

She was the youngest American to reach the French Open quarter-finals since Jennifer Capriati in 1993, although Capriati failed to advance to the semis.

This year’s French Open is only her fourth Grand Slam main draw appearance.

She won her first Tour title this year in Bogota, becoming the youngest American to win a title since Serena Williams won Indian Wells in 1999.

Other than three-time champion Serena Williams the last American to win the French Open was Jennifer Capriati in 2001.

Ended 2018 ranked 95th in the world. She will end the French Open at least inside the top 25.

Both of her parents, Olga and Konstantin are Russian but she was born in New Jersey, moving to Miami when she was three.