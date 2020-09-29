Factbox: Jack Sock v Dominic Thiem

(Reuters) - A look at the key facts and records of American Jack Sock and Dominic Thiem of Austria before their French Open second-round match on Wednesday (prefix number denotes seeding):

Sep 28, 2020; Paris, France; Jack Sock (USA) in action during his match against Reilly Opelka (USA) on day two at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

JACK SOCK

Age: 28

ATP ranking: 310 (Highest: 8)

Grand Slam titles: 0

Career ATP titles: 4

2019 French Open performance: Did not play

Best French Open performance: Fourth round (2015)

Sock comprehensively beat American compatriot and 36th-ranked Reilly Opelka in the opening round for his first French Open singles victory since 2016.

The 28-year-old, who reached a career-high world ranking of number eight in 2017, faces a tough test against Thiem, whom he last defeated in the second round of the Paris Masters in 2016.

3-DOMINIC THIEM

Age: 27

ATP ranking: 3 (Highest: 3)

Grand Slam titles: 1 (U.S. Open 2020)

Career ATP titles: 17

2019 French Open performance: Runner-up (2019)

Best French Open performance: Runner-up (2018, 2019)

Third seed Thiem, who won the U.S. Open earlier this month, got off to an impressive start in Paris with a dominant win over Croatian Marin Cilic.

The 27-year-old, who is targeting his first French Open crown after reaching the final in the last two editions, has a 3-1 advantage in his head-to-head record against Sock but all of his victories have come on hard courts.

HEAD TO HEAD: Thiem leads 3-1

2018 Thiem d Sock 4-6 6-4 6-4 (Paris Masters, hard)

2016 Sock d Thiem 6-2 6-4 (Paris Masters, hard)

2016 Thiem d Sock 7-5 6-7(5) 6-1 (Indian Wells, hard)

2015 Thiem d Sock 6-4 6-3 (Miami Masters, hard)