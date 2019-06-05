Factbox: Simona Halep vs. Amanda Anisimova

(Reuters) - A look at the records of Romania’s Simona Halep and American Amanda Anisimova before their quarter-final match at the French Open on Wednesday (prefix number denotes seeding):

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 3, 2019. Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. reacts after winning her fourth round match against Spain's Aliona Bolsova. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

3-SIMONA HALEP

Age: 27

WTA Ranking: 3 (Highest ranking: 1)

Grand Slam titles: 1 (French Open 2018)

2018 French Open performance: Winner

Best French Open performance: Winner (2018)

Halep, who sealed her maiden Grand Slam trophy in Paris last year, began her defence sluggishly but has looked unstoppable in the last two rounds playing near flawless tennis.

The Romanian’s relaxed approach at Roland Garros has worked wonders for her confidence but a tricky quarter-final opponent awaits in the form of a fearless Anisimova, who is 10 years younger than her.

AMANDA ANISIMOVA

Age: 17

WTA Ranking: 51 (Highest ranking: 51)

Grand Slam titles: 0

2018 French Open performance: Did not play

Best French Open performance: Quarter-finals (2019)

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 3, 2019. Romania's Simona Halep in action during her fourth round match against Poland's Iga Swiatek. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Anisimova showed glimpses of her quality on the big stage en route to the Australian Open fourth round this year and will go in search of her biggest career win against Halep.

The teenager, who claimed her first WTA title in Bogota earlier this year, has not dropped a set en route to the last-eight in Paris.

Head-to-head: This will be their first meeting.