Factbox: Roger Federer v Rafael Nadal

(Reuters) - A look at the records of Switzerland’s Roger Federer and Spain’s Rafael Nadal before their semi-final meeting at the French Open on Friday (prefix number denotes seeding):

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 4, 2019. Switzerland's Roger Federer reacts during his quarterfinal match against Switzerland's Stanislas Wawrinka. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

3-ROGER FEDERER

Age: 37

ATP Ranking: 3 (Highest ranking: 1)

Grand Slam titles: 20 (Australian Open 2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017, 2018; French Open 2009; Wimbledon 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2017; U.S. Open 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008)

2018 French Open performance: Did not participate

Best French Open performance: Winner (2009)

Federer, who skipped the French Open three years in a row after a quarter-final exit in 2015, has breezed into the final four dropping only one set against compatriot Stan Wawrinka in the previous round.

The 37-year-old has never beaten Nadal at Roland Garros in five previous attempts, which includes four finals — the last in 2011.

2-RAFAEL NADAL

Age: 33

ATP Ranking: 2 (Highest ranking: 1)

Grand Slam titles: 17 (Australian Open 2009; French Open 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018; Wimbledon 2008, 2010; U.S. Open 2010, 2013, 2017)

2018 French Open performance: Winner

Best French Open performance: Winner (2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018)

Nadal is chasing a record-extending 12th Roland Garros title and will count on his superior record against Swiss Federer, especially on clay where he has beaten him 14 times.

The Spaniard’s sparkling run in Paris comes on the back of his Rome title win, which followed semi-final exits in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Madrid.

Head-to-head: Nadal leads 23-15

Last five meetings:

2017 Federer d Nadal 6-4 6-3 (Shanghai, hard)

2017 Federer d Nadal 6-3 6-4 (Miami, hard)

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 2, 2019. Spain's Rafael Nadal hits his harm on the TV camera wire as he celebrates after winning his fourth round match against Argentina's Juan Ignacio Londero. Picture taken June 2, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

2017 Federer d Nadal 6-2 6-3 (Indian Wells, hard)

2017 Federer d Nadal 6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-3 (Australian Open, hard)

2015: Federer d Nadal 6-3 5-7 6-3 (Basel, hard)