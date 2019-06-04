Federer subdues Wawrinka in Swiss classic

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 4, 2019. Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates after his quarterfinal match against Switzerland's Stanislas Wawrinka.

PARIS (Reuters) - Third seed Roger Federer subdued some fierce Stan Wawrinka resistance to beat his fellow Swiss 7-6(4) 4-6 7-6(5) 6-4 and reach the French Open semi-finals on Tuesday.

Wawrinka had beaten Federer four years ago at the same stage at Roland Garros, but this time he came up just short in a high-quality clash that had the fans on the edge of their seats.

Federer will now face defending champion Rafael Nadal in the semi-final in what will be the 39th installment of their rivalry.

The 37-year-old took a tight opening set but 24th seed Wawrinka broke early in the second on his way to leveling it.

Wawrinka appeared to be gaining the upper hand when he broke the Federer serve midway through the third set but Federer hit back immediately and played a another great tiebreaker.

Dark storm clouds closed in as the battle continued in the fourth set and play was interrupted for an hour at 3-3.

On the restart Wawrinka dropped serve at 4-4 to leave Federer serving for the match. He double-faulted on one match point and needed to save a break point but finally sealed victory with a volley.