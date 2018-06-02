Tennis: Frenchmen fall again in Paris as Gasquet, Monfils and Pouille go out

PARIS (Reuters) - The home contingent suffered the grim reality of familiar failure at Roland Garros when the remaining big hopes in the men’s draw were all dumped out of the French Open on Saturday, although they did bow out in contrasting fashion.

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 2, 2018 France's Richard Gasquet reacts during his third round match against Spain's Rafael Nadal REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Richard Gasquet had virtually no chance against claycourt machine Rafa Nadal and was demolished, while Gael Monfils wasted four match points in a five-set defeat by Belgian David Goffin.

French number one Lucas Pouille was also sent packing after going down in straight sets, albeit having put up more of a fight than Gasquet, against hard-hitting Russian Karen Khachanov.

Pierre-Hugues Herbert was the last man standing on Saturday but he was comprehensively beaten by ninth-seeded American John Isner 7-6(1) 6-4 7-6(4).

It is the first time since 2007 that there will be no French man in the fourth round competing for the Musketeers Cup, which was last lifted by a local player in 1983 when Yannick Noah beat Mats Wilander.

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 2, 2018 France's Gael Monfils in action during his third round match against Belgium's David Goffin REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Monfils came closest with match points in the fourth set, but on each occasion eighth seed Goffin served perfectly and survived to set up a decider, which he won easily as his French opponent appeared to lose his focus.

Monfils at least had the excuse of coming back to the circuit from injury only a month ago.

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 2, 2018 France's Lucas Pouille in action during his third round match against Russia's Karen Khachanov REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

MENTAL PROBLEMS

The 15th-seeded Pouille was supposed to be in perfect shape but looked exhausted after two sets against Khachanov, who won 6-3 7-5 6-3 in another rain-interrupted match for the Frenchman.

“Physically there were no problems,” said Pouille. “It’s rather mental. I played late, I played long matches and it’s a shame that I wasn’t able to conclude over one day a single match.

“I think that I’m putting a lot of pressure (on myself), and it’s hard for me to actually unfold my game. But I don’t have a true explanation.”

On Friday, Gilles Simon was clueless against Japan’s Kei Nishikori, losing 6-3 6-1 6-3 without putting up a decent fight.

Gasquet at least could hide behind the fact that he was facing the best claycourt player of all time in top seed Nadal, losing 6-3 6-2 6-2 to his old friend.

He did, however, lose the first 12 points of the match on Court Philippe Chatrier.

“His forehand comes out very strongly. I started badly. I didn’t have many focal points on the court,” said Gasquet.

“But whatever. He was stronger than I was.”