French presence in women's singles ends with Garcia defeat

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 30, 2019. France's Caroline Garcia in action during her second round match against Russia's Anna Blinkova. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

PARIS (Reuters) - There will be no French woman in the third round of the singles draw at the French Open for the first time since 1986 after Caroline Garcia was knocked out by Russian qualifier Anna Blinkova 1-6 6-4 6-4 on Thursday.

The 24th seed was up a break in the third set before crumbling on Court Philippe Chatrier, bowing out with a double fault.

Only twice previously in the professional era, in 1981 and 1986, has no French woman reached the third round at Roland Garros.