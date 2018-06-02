Tennis: Impressive Garcia races into French Open last 16

PARIS (Reuters) - Caroline Garcia suffered some late jitters but produced an impressive performance to beat Romania’s Irina-Camelia Begu 6-1 6-3 and reach the last 16 of the French Open on Saturday.

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 2, 2018 France's Caroline Garcia celebrates winning her third round match against Romania's Irina Begu REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

The seventh seed played neatly throughout, committing only 13 unforced errors — three times less than in the previous round — to set up a meeting with German Angelique Kerber or Belgian Kiki Bertens.

Garcia, who reached the quarter-finals here last year for her best Grand Slam result, raced through the opening set as Begu appeared unable to follow the Frenchwoman’s high pace from the baseline.

Garcia, however, had trouble finishing it off as she needed 13 minutes to win the last game.